Banked his way to carvings

From working in nationalised banks, transitioning into the private sector to setting up business control, training and service quality functions in Kotak, Vinay has done it all.

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A perfect job, solid paycheck and a promising career track, would you dare to leave all this behind and follow your heart? Maneppali Vinay Babu, a 50-year-old quit his banking job to become a carpenter, and he is all for following dreams at any age. “I have been in the banking field for close to three decades. I have to confess that I enjoyed doing what I did, but there came a point when I wanted to step out of the corporate world and embrace an activity that I have loved since my childhood — woodwork and carpentry,” says the former senior vice president at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

But when he turned 48, the banker-cum-cyclist felt enough with corporate life and decided to follow his dreams, and make a living out of it. "Right after I quit my job, I took part in the Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycle rally conducted as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, along with IPS officer Sylendra Babu. As soon as I came back, I started my own firm 'Maney's - Creations in the wood'," says the ardent endurance sports enthusiast.

In the last two years, Vinay has made about 150-odd wooden creations. “I am originally from Andhra but have lived in Chennai since the early 80s. In 1982, when we did the interiors for this house, I was in class 6. Every day, I used to spend time with the carpenter observing how he worked...sometimes I used to give my design inputs. Maybe that’s how the interest spilled. You see this cupboard here? This was my design,” smiles the self-taught artisan.

From Montessori study tables, and bunker beds, guitar boxes, visiting card stands, beds, photo frames, jewellery boxes, Puja mandap to wooden souvenirs, you name it and Vinay can make them all. Walking us through his workshop, he tells us why more people should take up such occupations. “No one from my family has been into carpentry. It was sheer passion and love for artistry that brought me into this profession. I don’t consider any profession small. People should change their mindset and try something different. The son of the carpenter who made most of the woodwork in my house is working at a clerk level position in a diagnostic center. The younger generation doesn’t want to take this forward,” he rues, as we stand amid the tools and wooden shards in his workshop. “I spend most of my time here and this is like a second home,” he says.

Talking about why leaving a banking job didn’t affect his life, he tells us that he is a need-oriented person. “My family has always been supportive of my decisions. It was easy for me to make the transition because we are a need-oriented family and not a want-oriented family. So, we are happy and satisfied,” he explains. He prices the wood products according to the quantity of wood, paint, miscellaneous materials and labour hours involved. “Since I have a background in banking, the price quotes are sent in a systematic and tabulated manner. Every inch of wood, amount of paint used per inch and so on are listed and sent to the clients. There is complete transparency. Even if I make a product worth `100, I bill it and the GST goes to the government,” he beams.

He loves to work on pine wood and dreams of starting his own carpentry school some day. "I want to make woodwork a household skill. From changing a light bulb to drilling a hole on the wall, we are always dependent on someone. But, these are basic skills which anyone can learn...so is carpentry. Anyone can do it. I previously conducted a session for children where they made a birdhouse. I want to focus on homemakers and teach them the craft," he adds.Vinay also takes corporate gifting, bulk orders and refurbishes old furniture on request.

Art on wood

Vinay loves to work on pine wood and dreams of starting his own carpentry school some day. He wishes to make woodwork a household skill. He also conducts workshops for children.

(For details, visit his Facebook page: Maney’s - Creations in wood or call at 9444746094)

