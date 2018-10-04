Home Cities Chennai

Beyond blood and belief

The verdict has hit hard on the religious sentiment of the majority but they have to accept the fact that the SC has given us a choice which was denied to us all these years.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Supreme Court ruled that women should also be allowed to enter the Sabrimalai Temple in Kerala, Chennaiites share their thoughts on the verdict and if the law can impose itself on the workings of religion

Kavitha Vishnu Vardhini, 27
The verdict has hit hard on the religious sentiment of the majority but they have to accept the fact that the SC has given us a choice which was denied to us all these years. I don’t understand all those impurities discussions of women by women; you have been given a choice and you are 100 per cent free to go for it or to stay back, you are not compelled here.

Arjun C, 23
I think the 21st century is about freedom and if a woman wishes then she must have the right to prayer at a particular place, even though I personally won’t encourage them to go there, as I am an atheist. It’s up to them and no one else should have a say in it. On the other side, this ruling is giving mileage to right-wing elements in Kerala.

John Lavanya, 22
In the past, women did not have any hygienic sanitary disposal, and the scent of a woman’s menstrual blood would attract tigers as they walked through the forest. It was a valid reason to ban women. However, now we have better sanitary care to take care of such problems. Religion and law are all man-made, at the end of the day.

Padmapriya Baskaran, 48
We are looking at two different aspects here. The law states that no one can be restricted from entering a temple on the basis of gender or caste, or in this case reproductive status. Beliefs, on the other hand, are personal. Even today there are several women, who restrict themselves from entering pooja rooms or temples during their menstrual cycle. This is their individual belief and the religion or law does not govern it. The same applies here, too. If someone is not comfortable going, they don’t. And if someone is happy to go, they do. Religion or belief in the higher power is personal. God is far beyond getting polluted by biological processes.

Abhirami S Anand, 21
Sabarimala is a part of Hindu beliefs and traditions. It may or may not be taken as just a fable but it has been being followed for centuries by natives. This is not the right platform to showcase feminism. The Supreme Court has no doubt struck a heavy blow in the fight for women’s rights and liberation, but I believe that this is a disrespect to the beliefs. I would wait till I’m 50, follow the old custom rather than accepting the verdict. Is the Supreme Court looking in the right direction?

Anjali Ajith Shirly, 27
Are men fighting to be part of Atukkal Pongala where the female believers of the goddess prepare the divine food and offer it to the goddess of the temple? Sabrimala is just a belief and has nothing to do with gender bias. Instead of focussing on breaking the traditions we must give more importance to safety concerns of women.

Inputs: KV Navya, Rochana Mohan, Roshne Balasubramanian and Vaishali Vijaykumar

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices