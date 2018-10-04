Buva House: A pop-up of sparkles and shines

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the onset of the festive season, shoppers have started adding sparkle to sales. Plush Boot, the fashion and style pop-up has been giving Chennaites a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with its concept trunk shows. It recently curated a two-day sale, Diya Jale the desi fest at Buva House.

“This is our third edition and Chennaites haven’t disappointed us. The response has been exceptional. We have brought in people, especially women who run start-ups from different parts of Tamil Nadu. This will be our last show for this year,” said Preetha Nagarajan, co-founder Plush Boot. She also runs an eight-year-old Facebook group Wondermoms, which has over 40,000 members.

From home decors, festive gifting, jewellery, clothes, nuts and dessert jars to a vibrant food culture, the pop-up had it all. “Our focus was a lot on women-led start-ups, and the variety of out-of-the-box products they brought to the event was amazing,” said Preetha, who along with her business partner Ayesha Mubasira, prepped for this pop-up for three months.

For several makers and designers, this was their first trunk-show experience. Neeraja Ravi, founder NR Studio, a Madurai-based brand said, “I am a graphic designer, and a new mom. I recently took a step back and started working from home and began my venture. From Diwali festive boxes to hand-designed notebooks, we do it all. To be part of a pop-up show like this certainly opens a lot of platforms for creators like us,” she said.