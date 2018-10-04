Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Amid hot market, have lime soda

Soundariya Anil was in a cafe sipping lime soda when she came up with the name for her pop-up series in 2016.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soundariya Anil was in a cafe sipping lime soda when she came up with the name for her pop-up series in 2016. Hence, Lime Soda Pop-Up was born. She did her engineering from SRM Institute of Science and Technology (2004-2008) and worked in an IT company for two years. “Clearly a typical 9-5 job was not my cup of tea. I helped my mother who ran a spa chain for some time and eventually opened my boutique on TTK road. My customers demanded variety and exclusiveness. That is when I decided to start a pop-up,” says Soundariya. Excerpts:

What is special about Lime Soda Pop-Up?

We cater to customers from all walks of life. We encourage Indian designers by providing them a platform to showcase their designs abroad. When I had a boutique, my customers complained about lack of exclusivity. I made sure no designs were repeated.  

Considering there are a number of players in the pop-up market, what do you do to keep up with the demands?

The challenge is that designers and shoppers get confused due to the long list of options. And, as entrepreneurs, we also have a tight budget for investment. Since the market is changing, I focus on knowing the demands of the customers. Constant research helps us stay updated. Also, we have organised 11 exhibitions so far.

How do you keep yourself updated on trends?

I’m a shopaholic. I also attend other exhibitions to see what kind of stalls have been put up. Online research is also very useful. Most of my ideas come from travelling and working with local artisans.

Who is Soundariya at work and home?

At home, one would find me running behind my seven-year-old son. All my appointments are planned according to his school routine. I prefer to start my work early so that I can wrap up in time. It helps to establish a balance between work and home. I don’t find my work burdensome as I love meeting and interacting with people. I enjoy the process of knowing and delivering.

How do you unwind yourself?

I love dancing, be it alone or with friends. I also like playing badminton and on weekends I usually go for swimming. However, if the pressure kicks in, I go for a spa.

How has Soundariya changed as a person after venturing into this field?

Earlier, I used to take negative feedback to heart but I now take it as motivation which helps me to put up a better show each time. The pop-up seasons are the busiest. Those weeks are crazy. From setting up stalls to wrapping up shows, the madness keeps me on my toes.   

What are your future dreams?

I like working with people and playing with new ideas together. This helps me to broaden my horizon. In an upcoming show in Coimbatore, I will be taking up a few international brands. Every show is an experiment to figure out what works and what does not.Lime Soda Pop-Up’s upcoming shows in Coimbatore are on October 12 and 13 and in Chennai on October 25 and 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lime Soda Pop Up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices