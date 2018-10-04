Home Cities Chennai

College students held in car with weapons, ganja

Three college students found in possession of ganja and weapons were arrested at R A Puram on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three college students found in possession of ganja and weapons were arrested at R A Puram on Tuesday. The traffic police said, “During a vehicle check at Raja Annamalai Puram, a car attempted to drive fast ahead, trying to zig-zag through the barricades. The police chased and pushed a few barricades in front of the car. The car stopped and during questioning, the boys sounded suspicious.”

The police seized two big sword-like weapons and 100 grams of ganja. The men were identified as Bala Murugan (23), a law college student from Mylapore, Stephen (27) and Rahul (24) from Thiruvallur, both final-year polytechnic college student from Thiruvanmiyur and Sekar (25), the car driver.

The Abhiramapuram traffic police have registered a case. Inquiries revealed that the car belongs to Bala Murugan and they were having the sword-like weapons in the car for a long time, which had been given to them by their friends. Further investigations are underway.

