Cop, couple trespass into elder’s house, extort cheque for Rs 10 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police inspector, his friend and the latter’s wife have been booked for alleged house trespass and extortion, following a complaint that 72-year-old construction businessman T Muthaiyah lodged with the city Police Commissioner on Monday.

The complaint said police inspector S Thomsson and the two others extorted money. An FIR has been filed in the Peerkankaranai police station against Thomsson, who is currently under vacancy reserve, his friend Pandiyan, and Pandiyan’s wife Sajini, who is a TV actress.

“Around 11 pm on Friday, the trio knocked at my door, claiming to be my son’s friends, when my wife and myself were asleep. Waking up, however, I did not allow them inside. But, suddenly Inspector Thomsson pushed me inside and told me not to shout. Pandiyan warned us that there were goons standing outside to murder us,” said Muthaiyah, who turns 73 on Friday.

Muthaiyah’s son, a real estate businessman, has been out of town for the past 10 days. Not knowing what to do, Muthaiyah attempted to call ‘100’, but then the policeman pushed his mobile phone down and allegedly held a knife at his throat.

“He told me that every police personnel knew him as ‘porukki police’ and he was not scared of murdering us. He threatened me to give him `10 lakh in cash or else they would strangle us to death and hang us to create an impression that we killed ourselves,” said Muthaiyah.

When questioned whether he had any previous enmity with the inspector, he said, “I had recently sold a land in the city and it had come to the notice of Pandiyan who is involved in criminal activities. Since Pandiyan and Thomsson were close, they planned to threaten us and swindle money. Finally unable to resist the men and feeling scared, I handed him a cheque for `10 lakh, knowing there was no money in the account.”

The Peerkankaranai police have registered a case under five sections - punishment for house-trespass, punishment for obscene acts or words, robbery with attempt to cause death, punishment for robbery and punishment for criminal intimidation.

According to sources, Thomsson has a history of criminal activities and is facing a case under the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption. He was arrested twice on charges of taking a bribe and once for threatening an activist.