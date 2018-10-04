Debut festive soiree to dazzle shoppers

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whether you’re looking for an ethnic gown or matching jewellery, The Festive Soiree pop-up has got you covered. The mother-daughter duo behind the event, Aasha Hareesh and Neha Relwani, co-founders of Style Trunk co, put together the exhibition to give the shopaholics of Chennai a chance to meet brands from all over the country.

This is the first year of their company and the first edition of their exhibition. “I’ve been living in Bombay for the last three years, and after seeing all the large exhibitions held there, I wanted to bring something back to Chennai, with designers and brands that we personally use for a full shopping experience,” said Neha.

Women can look out for brands like Preeti Jhawar, Pooja Tatia and the duo’s personal favourite, O Layla. The list of brands extend to Mayank Modi for men, Exhale for the socially conscious, Mini Moi for kids and a footwear brand Chalk studio.

The Pink Potli, a brand that sells handcrafter potlis, Aarika By Saarika Rajeev Kapoor, a brand that sells handcrafted jewellery and MyGlamm, a cosmetics brand, will be among the many first-time retailers.

“We hope that Chennai welcomes this burst of creativity. We want to create a place for people from Chennai to buy from different brands that are both affordable and contemporary in an exhibition different from that of the other pop-ups in the city,” said Neha.

The Festive Soiree, an exhibition hosted by Style Trunk Co, will be held at Buva House, Nungambakkam on October 5 from 11 am to 8 pm.

What to expect?

Designers from Lakme India Fashion Week, hand-picked brands for women and men, as well as home décor, jewellery, footwear and accessories, children’s products and personal care brands will be featured at the day-long event.