Educate, equip and empower at eco kitchen

CHENNAI: Four years ago, Kavitha K began selling food from a stall in KK Nagar under Eco Kitchen’s guidance. The 58-year-old woman earns around `450 to `500 every day for three hours of work. Through their programme Kathir, an initiative with the YRG Foundation to provide financial and economic stability for slum women, Eco Kitchen has grown to support more than 80 slum women across the city. They provide food for women and educate them on business, and equip the women to manage their stalls as they please. Although Eco kitchen provides lunch for the women for free, which they can, in turn, sell and earn, Kavitha and many others have expanded their business to serve breakfast and dinner too.

Kavitha explained that she saw a rising demand for breakfast from many corporate offices, and thus began preparing food at home with the help of her husband. This helped her put her two children, a daughter who studies at Chellammal Women’s College and a son who studies at IIT-M, in school and college. “Now, I don’t live in fear for what will happen tomorrow and where the money will come from. I have started considering other shops as competition and am trying to think of ways to grow and expand,” she said, thanking Eco Kitchen and Kathir for giving her a fresh start.

But not all slum women are as fortunate as Kavitha. According to the National Family Health Survey 4, around 75 per cent of urban women in Tamil Nadu have a savings account, but only around 25 per cent were paid in cash in the 12 months before the survey. Women consist of only 30 per cent of the labour force in Tamil Nadu, and the workforce participation rate, that is, the number of women working per 1,000 persons is only 27.2 per cent, according to a report published by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Single Women

Twenty-eight years ago, Suguna B moved to Chennai and began living in the slums in Navallur with her husband. Two years later, he left her and began living in Saidapet with another woman. Left with four children who needed to be educated and fed, Suguna felt lost and spent most of her time working as a maid in the houses nearby. Life changed significantly for the 59-year-old woman six years ago, when she began working with Eco Kitchen and now she means a food stall in Guindy. “I earn around `500 per day by selling food to drivers and workers in the area. Now that my children have grown up, I only need to support myself and this is enough for me,” said the soft-spoken woman.

Sethulakshmi Johnson, manager of the Eco Kitchen Programme, YRG Foundation said, “The lives of single women in slums are very difficult. A common scenario in horizontal slums, that is, those with thatched houses, with a woman whose husband does not live with her, is that men visit her. Most of the time, the visits are clandestine, sometimes it is mutual, sometimes it is both. If this is the case for her, can you imagine the condition of women who are considered to be publicly single?”. For younger sexually active women, usually those who have left abusive marriages, Sethulakshmi said that it is very difficult for them to live alone, and that family member usually try to get them married as soon as possible for their own safety as many of these women are harassed regularly. “Our society is not willing to accept a woman who is within the sexually active age group and without a companion,” she said.

On the other side of town, near VGP resorts, Nahomi A sets up her stall amid the cool sea breeze. The very first woman to take part in the Kathir initiative, the 60-year-old has managed the stall near VGP since 2008. After her husband’s death 30 years ago, Nahomi had to care for her son and daughter and finds Kathir to be an enriching and fulfilling way to do so.

“The people working at VGP visit my stall on a daily basis. I once fell sick and couldn’t come to work and somebody took my shop without my knowledge. The VGP manager spoke to that person and made them leave, and helped me get my shop back,” she said. “When they empower themselves, their body language changes, the way they communicate changes, their physical attitude towards things at home changes, and that we have seen as a core turning point in these families,” said Sethulakshmi. She explains that it is difficult to instil this self-confidence in urban women, who are raised with certain ideas and opinions on life and what they deserve from it.

Domestic Abuse

On a small plastic table set up in one of the many in-roads in Guindy, Leela Narayana heaps rice onto a plate for a customer. A gaggle of corporate office-goers approach her with sly grins and ask her if she’s become too popular to give them food now that a reporter is interviewing her. Blushing and faking anger, she gives them their food and shoos them away.

A few years ago, Leela and her husband were in debt and owed the local money-lender `25,000. Her husband, an auto driver, could not pay back the money and support his wife and two daughters, so Leela decided to work, and entered the Kathir programme four years ago, determined to put her daughters Ruby and Omega through school.

She wakes up in the morning, prepares some dishes in addition to what is provided to her under the Kathir programme, such as fish curry or boiled eggs, drops off her children and hurries to her stall. Most of her customers are from the corporate offices nearby, and she soon paid off her debt. However, the 45-year-old’s husband was not very supportive of her enterprising spirit. “My husband gets angry very quickly, and he used to hit me. But through my business, I managed to help him pay off my debts, and he now helps me prepare some dishes and carry all the containers here,” she said.

She feels proud of the work she does, and it gives her joy to be able to contribute to her family’s needs. Proudly, she said that her daughters have confided to her that they want to be like her, repeating that she has only studied up to class 10 and does not have the same avenues as they do.

According to the National Family Health Survey 4, 37.2 per cent of women in urban Tamil Nadu suffer from domestic violence. This number is usually tied to alcohol habits of the spouse, with 46 per cent of men in Tamil Nadu consuming liquor regularly, and Sethulakshmi explained that many women who entered Kathir are forced by their husbands to give some of their earnings for the purchase of liquor.

In Injambakkam, Shanti K also suffered abuse from the hands of her husband, and this was doubled after she began working with Eco Kitchen, as he was not comfortable with her staying late and working. With the help of volunteers, Shanti managed to make him see eye-to-eye, and proceeded to help her husband pay back the debt they collected after their first daughter’s marriage. Now, her husband also helps run the shop in addition to his business as an auto driver, and she explains that things have been going well in the past few years.

Three in five Indian men feel that beating their wives is justified, and a staggering 72.6 per cent of women in Tamil Nadu agree with them, according to a study conducted by Harihar Sahoo and Manas Ranjan Pradhan. Less than 10 per cent of women report their abuse to the concerned authorities, thus rendering data from the National Crime Records Bureau inconclusive, as the numbers are based on reported incidents. Sethulakshmi said that these incidents of abuse are considered to be normal by most women from slum areas, and that these women show remarkable resilience once they are economically independent.

In March this year, the International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care launched a hotline for women suffering from domestic abuse.

Women labour force

(They can be contacted at 044-43111143 and 1800102728)