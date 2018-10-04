Former professor of Anna University found dead at home in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old former professor of Anna University was found dead at her house in Thiruvanmiyur on Wednesday morning. Police identified her as Meera Asha Menon (59), a native of Kerala, who quit her job in Anna University four years ago.

“The victim was divorced and living alone. She had mental depression and none of her relatives visited her and the house remained locked always, the neighbours told us,” said the police officer. On Wednesday morning, some of the neighbours sensed a foul smell and alerted the police control room.

The Thiruvanmiyur police reached the spot and found her dead on the bed and also in a decomposed condition. The police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem to Royapettah hospital.

“She is suspected to have died two days ago, as it was decomposed.

“There is no suspicion in her death as it was due to natural causes,” said an investigating officer. Police said she could have suffered a heart attack and died. Further investigations are on.