Know your roots through Sangam literature

CHENNAI: Sangam literature is a treasure trove of scientific information, and researchers should mine it to understand the history of Tamil Nadu’s ecosystem, said T Sargunam Stephen, professor of Zoology, Government Arts College, Nandanam.

“The texts can also be used to learn extinct words. Scientists can probe the text to find the right Tamil equivalent for technical terms,” he said speaking at ‘Animals in Sangam literature’ — a symposium organised by Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), on Wednesday.

Tholkappiyam, one of the oldest manuscripts of Tamil grammar which originated in the Sangam period, has a large list of male and female animals. For example, while both lions and lionesses are called ‘Singam’ in Tamil these days, the male lion was called ‘Yerru’ in Sangam period, he explained.

PR Subramaniam, from Mozhi Trust, said that beyond just nomenclature, the texts are a source to understand the relationship between animals and humans. “The books suggest that Tamil Nadu and India was a land of elephants,” he said. Animals such as lions and camels, which were not endemic to Tamil Nadu, were also present in the text. This is a strong indicator of trade and travel, he said.

“The texts point that most animals were trained, but not domesticated. Kings rode on elephants and used them in wars. Dogs were used as companions for hunting and as sheepdogs. The texts describe both warrior elephants and wild ones,” he said contrasting it with the literature available on the horse. “All references to horses show their association with humans. This shows that horses were brought to India, purely for use in wars and for transport. They were not available in the wild,” he said, adding that the literature also enlists the food they ate and the fodder available to them in the wild.