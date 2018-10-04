‘People of Chennai are motivators’

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swetha Kishore is an engineering graduate-turned entrepreneur who founded Mug Cakes. A true-blue Tamilian, she has spent 18 years of her life in Chennai. “No matter where I travel to, Chennai is what I call home,” she says.

What is unique about the food in Chennai?

The farm fresh veggies from Koyambedu market, cooked and served hot on banana leaf in messes promoting homemade food is unique.

How would you describe the people of Chennai?

It is the home of young entrepreneurs, inquisitive aspirers, and a never-back-down kind of race. Chennai is rated as the third-highest income generating city in the nation, not because of people who surrender to giving up but because of people who never give up on their dreams. Being a part of the ‘business community’, I can easily say that the people of Chennai are not only hard workers but motivators. The more I engaged with successful business owners, the more I understood that Chennai is kind and selfless. People want other people to succeed and it is the people around you that help you to grow. It’s an entrepreneur looking out for another.

Beach vs filter coffee — if you could keep one forever, which one would it be?

From beach houses to beach weddings, I’ve dreamt of it all. Nothing compares to the aroma of filter coffee when you’re having a tiring day at work. My late-night exam preparations would’ve never been possible without coffee. But, if I were to choose, I would undoubtedly go for a long barefoot walk along the seashore. The best gifts that nature could ever give are the sunrises and the sunsets and I always prefer keeping the sunrise, more than Sunrise (coffee).

If there was a Kollywood film made about the city, what would it be called?

1639 — marking the year when Chennai got its name.

What’s your Chennai connect?

The canopy of trees that welcome me home.

Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

● The famous buttermilk thatha at Thiruvanmyur Beach who takes his bicycle around at night serving people standing in long queues.

● The talented community of people in Mylapore with beautiful Rangoli competitions.

● Family dine-in restaurants filled with happy families queued up for unlimited buffet on weekends.

Your favourite hangout spot?

Malls. They have everything — from clothing, make-up and food to theatres and sit-outs for people to chill. We even had our first photo shoot at the Phoenix MarketCity and it felt like bliss having the whole place to ourselves.

What would you like to change about the city?

Chennai’s traffic control definitely has to be more stringent. Sometimes, unattended traffic and malfunctioning signal lights lead to traffic congestion, especially in the peak hours. Although the Metro trains have made it quite easy for us, the situation can still improve.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?

The Anna Centenary Library is one of a kind. Not only does it have an admirable infrastructure, but provides a calm ambience for people who love reading. With a nice cafe and a floor for each category of books, the Anna Centenary Library is one place every book-loving Chennaiite has to visit.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

Unleash my Madrasi Tamil accent to bargain for a `50 discount on flip flops worth `150.

One Madras bashai word that you would teach a newbie?

Machan — translates to dude, bro, friend and more.

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel?

● A hot pack of homemade idlis

● An ipod with AR Rahman’s songs

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country...what would it be? and why?

In comparison to cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, Chennai has a cheaper cost of living and better pollution control. Chennai is popular for being the safest city compared to Delhi and Noida.

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

I’ve always wanted to have a private beach wedding along the coast of ECR. Intercontinental and temple bay are on top of my list for bookings.

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what or who would it be about?

The Jallikattu protest was an event that brought the youngsters of the city together. The protest brought awareness to the world near and far. I think it would be amazing if we install a statue symbolising Jallikattu marking the days on the Marina Beach that can never be forgotten.

Describe the city in your own words.

As a child, I’ve known Chennai for its traditional Bharatanatyam classes, “Tolet” placards and money plants hanging on the gates of homes, slightly tilted buses with people fighting for space on the footboard of buses, TVS XL bikes and 5am “Margazhi Thingal” mornings. Growing up, I’ve explored parts of Chennai that involved pocket-friendly essentials and bargaining tactics. From cheap books at Moore Market and finding filter coffee booths at Central Railway Station to buying clothes at Sowcarpet, Chennai is definitely a city of balance having a mixture of communities including the modern kind and the traditional kind. Having been to a lot of cities, home is where the heart is and Chennai is definitely a place I call home.