Power supply to be cut on Friday to carry out maintenance work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended by TANGEDCO on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas

SHOLINGANALLUR

Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Medavakkam Road, Bharathi Nagar, Parameswaran Nagar, Padavattamman Koil Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Narayanasamy Naicker Street, Sathiyavani Muthu Street, Annai Indra Street, Kamarajar Street, Village High Road-26 to 36th Street, Division 198 TN housing board, Ponniamman Koil Street, Kumaran Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Uma Maheswari Avenue, Kumarasamy Nagar, Central Park-East,West, South, Elcot Road, Wipro Main Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Ganesh Nagar, Velu Naicker Street, S.V. Ekambaram Naicker Street, MGR Street, Rajiv Gandhi Salai Kamala Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai 1 Cross Street.

KILKATTALAI

Kovalan Street, Dharga Road (part), Easwari Nagar, Malanganandhapuram, Renuka Nagar, Vembuli Nagar, Semman Nagar, Malliga Nagar, Hariyanth Street.

AMINJIKARAI

RV Nagar, D block, VOC Nagar, L and G Block one part, Gajapathi Street, TP Chatram 18, 19 th Street, park Road, club Road, old Bus Streetand 1 Street main Road one part 4 th cross Street, Gajapathi colony, lance Street, Devagimmal Street, Lakshmi Takies Road, Iyyavoo Street, Senguther Street, Thiru Vi Ka Park 3rd cross Street, PH Road (one part), Mazoodi Street, Rajammal Street, Convent Street, Kaniyamman Koil Street, Chellammal Street, Chengalvarayan Street, Pulla Avenue, Thiruvethiamman Kovil 1st and 2nd Street, Manjakollai Street, Kathiravan Colony, Sunambu Kalvai Street, Kaniyaa Chetty Street, PH Road (one part).