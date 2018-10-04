Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railway GM inaugurates chess championship

The sports meet, organised by Southern Railway Sports Association (SRSA), will be conducted till October 10.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager RK Kulshrestha inaugurated the 31st All India Railway Chess Championship 2018 at Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

The sports meet, organised by Southern Railway Sports Association (SRSA), will be conducted till October 10. The event is being conducted in Swiss League Format at both team and individual levels.
Around 87 players including five grandmasters and 18 international masters from 14 Zonal Railways and seven Production Units from across Indian Railways are participating in the event.

The team championship will be held till Thursday, with six rounds, while individual championships will be conducted between October 6 and October 9. As many as 14 teams consisting of 54 players and 90 individual players are going to participate in the event.

Successful players from this championship will represent Indian Railways in the National Chess Championship to be held in November 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railways Chess Railways Sports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices