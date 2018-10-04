Southern Railway GM inaugurates chess championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager RK Kulshrestha inaugurated the 31st All India Railway Chess Championship 2018 at Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

The sports meet, organised by Southern Railway Sports Association (SRSA), will be conducted till October 10. The event is being conducted in Swiss League Format at both team and individual levels.

Around 87 players including five grandmasters and 18 international masters from 14 Zonal Railways and seven Production Units from across Indian Railways are participating in the event.

The team championship will be held till Thursday, with six rounds, while individual championships will be conducted between October 6 and October 9. As many as 14 teams consisting of 54 players and 90 individual players are going to participate in the event.

Successful players from this championship will represent Indian Railways in the National Chess Championship to be held in November 2018.