Home Cities Chennai

Style Trunk Co: Debut festive soiree to dazzle shoppers

Whether you’re looking for an ethnic gown or matching jewellery, The Festive Soiree pop-up has got you covered.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Style Trunk

Style Trunk

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whether you’re looking for an ethnic gown or matching jewellery, The Festive Soiree pop-up has got you covered. The mother-daughter duo behind the event, Aasha Hareesh and Neha Relwani, co-founders of Style Trunk co, put together the exhibition to give the shopaholics of Chennai a chance to meet brands from all over the country.

This is the first year of their company and the first edition of their exhibition. “I’ve been living in Bombay for the last three years, and after seeing all the large exhibitions held there, I wanted to bring something back to Chennai, with designers and brands that we personally use for a full shopping experience,” said Neha.

Women can look out for brands like Preeti Jhawar, Pooja Tatia and the duo’s personal favourite, O Layla. The list of brands extend to Mayank Modi for men, Exhale for the socially conscious, Mini Moi for kids and a footwear brand Chalk studio.

The Pink Potli, a brand that sells handcrafter potlis, Aarika By Saarika Rajeev Kapoor, a brand that sells handcrafted jewellery and MyGlamm, a cosmetics brand, will be among the many first-time retailers.

“We hope that Chennai welcomes this burst of creativity. We want to create a place for people from Chennai to buy from different brands that are both affordable and contemporary in an exhibition different from that of the other pop-ups in the city,” said Neha.

The Festive Soiree, an exhibition hosted by Style Trunk Co, will be held at Buva House, Nungambakkam on October 5 from 11 am to 8 pm.

What to expect?

Designers from Lakme India Fashion Week, hand-picked brands for women and men, as well as home décor, jewellery, footwear and accessories, children’s products and personal care brands will be featured at the day-long event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Style Trunk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices