A distant dream comes true for these children

Just a few months ago, playing a sport was a distant dream for M Nalini, a student of National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD).

Published: 05th October 2018

Children celebrating after winning the Boccia tournament held on the occasion of World Cerebral Palsy Day at Corporation Indoor Stadium in city on Thursday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a few months ago, playing a sport was a distant dream for M Nalini, a student of National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD). Thanks to the training in Boccia, a precision ball sport designed for those with cerebral palsy, she steered her team to victory at the Ishwar Natarajan Boccia Tournament on Thursday.

Organised by Vidya Sagar, the tournament saw six teams, of six members each, participate in the tournament held at the city corporation indoor stadium at Kotturpuram. Students from six special schools, in the age group of 12 to 20 competed for the trophy.

“I listen to the instructions carefully; that’s how I’m able to play well,” said 15-year-old Nalini, taking her position for the finals. Bellowing the instructions, against the loud cheers of the crowd, was M Harikrishnan, Boccia trainer, who is credited with the laudable performance of the teams on Thursday.
“Except one, none of the teams participating today even had a team before we went there to train them. The rules of the game are quite simple. They’ve picked it up and are all playing well,” said Harikrishnan. Students are selected based on their cognitive levels and were trained for a day along with two staff of their respective schools who will supervise practice sessions, he added.

The game essentially requires players to throw red or blue balls as close as possible to a white target, sitting from either chairs or wheelchairs. “It helps in improving the cognitive levels and concentration of the children,” said Harikrishnan.

While the game was designed for those with cerebral palsy, it can be played by anyone, said K S Uma, coordinator of HRD, Vidya Sagar. “But, for our tournament, students with multiple disabilities are participating. To train younger students, we also had a demonstrative session in the morning,” she said.
Parents, teachers and other students also participated in the event. “It’s a welcome change to see my daughter participate in sports such as these. I’m especially happy because she seems to be playing really well,” said Lakshmi, mother of 10-year-old K Sharmi.The event, that was conducted for the first time now, may soon become an annual affair, the organisers said.

