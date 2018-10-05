Chennai crime stories

By Express News Service

Man damages walkie-talkie

Chennai: A drunk man was arrested for damaging a policeman’s walkie-talkie in Madhavaram on Wednesday night. Sathish Kumar (28), a lorry driver, picked a fight with his father Gajendran at their home at Shanmugam Nagar. Sathish was drunk and Gajendran locked himself up in the room and called the police. A constable from the Madhavaram station went to their residence and tried to pacify Sathish. In the melee, he pushed the constable, snatched his walkie talkie and threw it down on the floor. A more cops arrived at the spot and nabbed Sathish.

Duo arrested for burglary

Chennai: Two persons who were allegedly involved in a series of thefts in Kancheepuram district have been arrested. Police seized 125 sovereign of gold jewels from them. Police said for the past six months, there were a series of house burglary in areas like Walajabad, Baluchettychatram and Oragadam. Based on a tip off, two persons were nabbed from their house and the gold jewellery were seized. The men were identified as Singaravelan (28) from Tiruchy and Manikandan (32) from Vellore. They were later remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Cop suspended for misbehaving with lady doctor

Chennai: A policeman, who misbehaved with a government lady doctor at Nerkundram, was suspended on Thursday. The lady doctor from the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital is running a private clinic at CTN Nagar at Nerkundram. On Tuesday morning, Ilangovan (35), a grade-I constable of the Maduravoyal station, entered the clinic in civil clothes, drunk, and started an argument with the clinic staff. “The doctor, who was present at the clinic, confronted the policeman. In the melee, the constable abused her. He went out only to return in the evening in uniform and threaten the doctor and staff not to tell anyone about the episode,” said a police officer. Following a complaint the doctor lodged with the Koyambedu police, by way of a departmental action, Ilangovan was suspended from duty on Thursday.

Rs 20 lakh worth cash, gold burgled from locked house

Chennai: Around Rs 20 lakh worth cash and jewels have been burgled from a locked house at Sholinganallur here. Police said Kamalesh (48) of Neelankarai was out of town for the past one week. On Thursday morning, he returned home and found the front door of the house broken. Realising that the had been burgled, he alerted Neelankarai police. Kamalesh told police that he lost around Rs 20 lakh worth gold jewels and diamond ornaments. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

40-year-old Australian NATIONAL kills self

Chennai: A 40-year-old Australian national allegedly killed self in a house at Kanathur on Wednesday night. Police said that Adams (40) was suspected to be depressed due to personal issues. He was said to be working as a production manager of a TV reality show and was staying with his friend here. He was found dead when his friend returned home. Police are further investigating.