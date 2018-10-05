Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's RK Mutt road choked with mourners of 20-rupee doctor

Hundreds of people from the city and neighbouring districts had gathered to pay respects to the one person who had tended to people beyond the duty of a doctor.

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli was yet again choked with traffic on Thursday morning. But this time, it was neither a temple procession nor a party meeting that was causing the hold-up. Hundreds of people from the city and neighbouring districts had gathered to pay respects to the one person who had tended to people beyond the duty of a doctor.

Dr A Jagan Mohan, fondly known as the 20- rupee doctor by locals, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a stroke. The 78-year-old general physician attended to patients as usual on Tuesday, said his family. “After he complained of chest pain on Wednesday morning, we took him to a hospital and took a couple of scans and tests. But around 10.45 am he suffered a stroke and passed away,” said T Kamalakannan T, the doctor’s son-in-law.

Born in 1940 at Tenkasi, Dr Jagan set up Chandra Clinic on RK Mutt Road in the early 1970s.
He stayed with his elder brother and did his schooling in Tirunelveli. He moved to Mylapore in Chennai and pursued medicine at Stanley Hospital in 1969. And as Dr Jagan initially worked as a medical representative, he never made medical reps wait for too long when they came to meet him, said Kamalakannan. “My father-in-law was a very simple man. He commuted everywhere on foot. The only leisure activity he indulged in was going for a movie every Sunday evening with family at Kabali Theatre. The movie will not be played until he comes,” he fondly recalls.    

Since then he has not only gained popularity but also immense respect among Chennaities. “I still haven’t come across any person who is as humble and approachable as Dr Jagan. He would see patients even beyond his clinic timings. He came to check on my grandfather who was very ill at 2 am. Over the 30 years I have known him, I have never seen him getting irritated or losing his temper with any patient,” said Velayudham Jayavel, a resident of Sivaraman Street.

The octogenarian, who has been treating the underprivileged and those from marginalised sections of society for over 40 years, only charged Rs 1 as fee initially. The doctor is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and a grandson. “His dream was to make his grandson a doctor,” added Kamalakannan.

Stalin conveys condolences

MK Stalin, DMK president, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family of  Dr Jaganmohan, recalled how the doctor was treating patients for a meagre fee of Rs 20

