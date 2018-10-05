Doctors’ panel says boy not fit for euthanasia; judge breaks down

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paarvendhan, who was said to be in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) since his birth nine years ago, is not fit for euthanasia, an expert panel of doctors, who conducted an extensive test on him at the multi-speciality government hospital at Omandurar Estate, told the Madras High Court, on Thursday.

Deeply moved by the pathetic condition of the child, Justice N Kirubakaran broke down and found himself very difficult to control his emotions. The judge, with tears welling up in his eyes, however, managed and wondered what the future of the child and his poor parents will be. When the matter came up, a report from the medical experts was submitted before the bench, comprising him and Justice S Baskaran.

The report made it clear that the clinical status of the child does not fit into the criteria for PVS. However, his condition cannot be reversed by any medical therapy and he needs good care consisting of nutrition, physiotherapy and anti-epileptic drugs. The report was read out to the child’s father, who was present in the court, and explained. Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation called ‘Prem Nikethan’ offered to take care of the child and provide necessary support for his well being and requested the court to send him to their centre at Arakkonam.

However, the father, who, along with his family members, had sacrificed their lives to look after the child, was not inclined to give the child to anybody else. He told the judges he himself would take care of the child. It was understood from his reaction that he was more emotionally attached to his child, which is obviously expected of a father, the judges said. His counsel Kavitha Rameshwar sought time to go through the report and give a response.

Assistant Solicitor-General G Karthikeyan submitted that it is possible to get financial support from various parties. He, however, wondered as to the fate of the child, after the lives of his parents.As the petitioner is not interested to hand over the child to Prem Nikethan, the judges wanted to know both from the Central and State governments as to whether it is possible to financially support his parents by way of monthly financial aid and provide medical support, regularly.

The bench directed counsel to submit their response as to whether there is any scheme to provide support to the parents of similarly placed children by giving financial and medical aid. If no such scheme is available, why not the governments formulate a scheme, by which the parents would be able to maintain their children without any financial burden by provision of appropriate financial and medical aids by the governments throughout the life of the children, the judges asked and posted the matter for further hearing on October 23.