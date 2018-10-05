Home Cities Chennai

Doctors’ panel says boy not fit for euthanasia; judge breaks down

The report made it clear that the clinical status of the child does not fit into the criteria for PVS.

Published: 05th October 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paarvendhan, who was said to be in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) since his birth nine years ago, is not fit for euthanasia, an expert panel of doctors, who conducted an extensive test on him at the multi-speciality government hospital at Omandurar Estate, told the Madras High Court, on Thursday.
Deeply moved by the pathetic condition of the child, Justice N Kirubakaran broke down and found himself very difficult to control his emotions. The judge, with tears welling up in his eyes, however, managed and wondered what the future of the child and his poor parents will be. When the matter came up, a report from the medical experts was submitted before the bench, comprising him and Justice S Baskaran.

The report made it clear that the clinical status of the child does not fit into the criteria for PVS. However, his condition cannot be reversed by any medical therapy and he needs good care consisting of nutrition, physiotherapy and anti-epileptic drugs. The report was read out to the child’s father, who was present in the court, and explained. Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation called ‘Prem Nikethan’ offered to take care of the child and provide necessary support for his well being and requested the court to send him to their centre at Arakkonam.

However, the father, who, along with his family members, had sacrificed their lives to look after the child, was not inclined to give the child to anybody else. He told the judges he himself would take care of the child. It was understood from his reaction that he was more emotionally attached to his child, which is obviously expected of a father, the judges said. His counsel Kavitha Rameshwar sought time to go through the report and give a response.

Assistant Solicitor-General G Karthikeyan submitted that it is possible to get financial support from various parties. He, however, wondered as to the fate of the child, after the lives of his parents.As the petitioner is not interested to hand over the child to Prem Nikethan, the judges wanted to know both from the Central and State governments as to whether it is possible to financially support his parents by way of monthly financial aid and provide medical support, regularly.

The bench directed counsel to submit their response as to whether there is any scheme to provide support to the parents of similarly placed children by giving financial and medical aid. If no such scheme is available, why not the governments formulate a scheme, by which the parents would be able to maintain their children without any financial burden by provision of appropriate financial and medical aids by the governments throughout the life of the children, the judges asked and posted the matter for further hearing on October 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Euthanesia Persistent Vegetative state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices