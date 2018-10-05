Home Cities Chennai

Noisiest metros: Delhi tops list, Chennai ranked fourth

Chennai ranks fourth noisiest metro behind Delhi, Kolakata and Bengaluru, according to a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Published: 05th October 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai ranks fourth noisiest metro behind Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, according to a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board. The study ‘Status of Ambient Noise Level in India 2017’ which was released on Wednesday is based on data collected from 70 Noise Monitoring Stations spread over seven cities. The cities include  Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Interestingly, in 2016, the report which was also released on Wednesday, Chennai was the second noisiest city after Hyderabad. In Chennai, the noise levels were recorded in T Nagar (commercial zone), Perambur (commercial zone), Guindy (industrial zone), Triplicane (residential zone), Pallikaranai (commercial zone), Velachery (residential zone), Washermenpet (commercial zone), Anna Nagar (silence zone), Sowcarpet (residential zone) and Eye Hospital (silence zone). As per the data, the noisiest places are Pallikaranai, T Nagar and Velachery if one goes by the decibel levels recorded in the noise stations.

In Pallikaranai, the sound level ranges from 62 to 88 decibels, on an average, during daytime and 63 to 87 decibels on an average during the night. Similarly, Velachery recorded sound level ranging from 62 to 80 decibels on an average during daytime and 54 to 79 decibels during the night. In T Nagar, the sound level ranges from 66 to 80 decibels, on an average during daytime and 41 to 76 decibels on an average during night. In Perambur, the sound level ranges from 42 to 84 decibels during daytime and 41 to 84 decibels during night.

It is learnt that an average human if subjected to 45 decibels of noise, cannot sleep. At 120 decibels the ear registers pain, but hearing damage begins at a much lower level, about 85 decibels. As per the National Environment Policy (NEP)-2006, ambient noise is included as an environmental quality parameter and has to be monitored in specified urban areas regularly. Therefore, the Central Pollution Control Board developed National Ambient Noise Monitoring Network Programme which includes installation of Noise Monitoring Stations all over India, which, in turn, will provide the necessary information for decision-makers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Noise Pollution metro chennai metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices