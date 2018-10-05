Noisiest metros: Delhi tops list, Chennai ranked fourth

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai ranks fourth noisiest metro behind Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, according to a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board. The study ‘Status of Ambient Noise Level in India 2017’ which was released on Wednesday is based on data collected from 70 Noise Monitoring Stations spread over seven cities. The cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Interestingly, in 2016, the report which was also released on Wednesday, Chennai was the second noisiest city after Hyderabad. In Chennai, the noise levels were recorded in T Nagar (commercial zone), Perambur (commercial zone), Guindy (industrial zone), Triplicane (residential zone), Pallikaranai (commercial zone), Velachery (residential zone), Washermenpet (commercial zone), Anna Nagar (silence zone), Sowcarpet (residential zone) and Eye Hospital (silence zone). As per the data, the noisiest places are Pallikaranai, T Nagar and Velachery if one goes by the decibel levels recorded in the noise stations.

In Pallikaranai, the sound level ranges from 62 to 88 decibels, on an average, during daytime and 63 to 87 decibels on an average during the night. Similarly, Velachery recorded sound level ranging from 62 to 80 decibels on an average during daytime and 54 to 79 decibels during the night. In T Nagar, the sound level ranges from 66 to 80 decibels, on an average during daytime and 41 to 76 decibels on an average during night. In Perambur, the sound level ranges from 42 to 84 decibels during daytime and 41 to 84 decibels during night.

It is learnt that an average human if subjected to 45 decibels of noise, cannot sleep. At 120 decibels the ear registers pain, but hearing damage begins at a much lower level, about 85 decibels. As per the National Environment Policy (NEP)-2006, ambient noise is included as an environmental quality parameter and has to be monitored in specified urban areas regularly. Therefore, the Central Pollution Control Board developed National Ambient Noise Monitoring Network Programme which includes installation of Noise Monitoring Stations all over India, which, in turn, will provide the necessary information for decision-makers.