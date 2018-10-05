Police beat my son right in front of me, Manikandan’s mother

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: “What happened in my life should not happen to anyone else,” were the words written in the diary of B Manikandan (22) who killed self at his house in Tiruvottriyur on Saturday. His family is firm in the belief that he killed self after he was allegedly tagged a criminal for an offence committed by him two years ago.

Manikandan was arrested by Seven Wells police three months ago for being in possession of sharp weapons, during the college opening day on June 18. He was arrested near Central railway station. While police maintained that he was a former student and had come in a bus to be part in the fight to become ‘route thala’ and that he already had many cases for violence, his family and friends have a different view.

Agreeing that their son did not have a clean slate, Manikandan’s parents said he sincerely attempted to overcome his vengeful college ways ever since he was first arrested two years ago for breaking the windshield of an MTC bus on bus day.

Manikandan had joined B Com (CS) in Pachaiyappa’s College in 2014. Not considered to be a bright student according to conventional norms, he is said to have constantly been involved in group fights that occur frequently between Presidency College and Pachaiyappa’s college students.

“In 2017, he was arrested by Anna Square police for pelting stones at an MTC bus on Kamarajar Salai. A passenger was injured. He was remanded for a month then and after he came out in bail, he started realising that he shouldn’t be involved in such activities,” says S Bharathi, Manikandan’s father, who works at a tea shop in Vyasarpadi. Manikandan had four arrears when he passed out in May 2017. Immediately, he started working as a contract worker in a petroleum company in Manali along with his mother Shanthi. On June 18, we received a call asking us to come to Seven Wells police station because Manikandan was arrested for threatening people with a sickle. Quoting his friend who was with Manikandan, Bharathi said, his son had been waiting at the bus stop and police nabbed both. After confirming that Manikandan had a history of college violence, they booked him under several provisions of law and the pending case. “They beat my son right in front of me at the police station. I tried to convince them that he had changed his ways and he was working in a private company with me, but they wouldn’t listen,” said Shanthi.

He was finally remanded and after 50 days of imprisonment, he returned home. “From the time he came back, he behaved differently and will always say sorry for spoiling the name of the family. He told me that he did a mistake once and wanted to put it behind him but it would not stop haunting him,” said Bharathi. A few days before killing himself, he had told his parents that police will come after him again and again, whenever they wouldn’t find anyone to close the case.

On Saturday, when his father and mother were out for work and his younger sister was playing outside the house at Kalaignar Nagar in Tiruvottriyur, he hanged himself. Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said, “The police do not arrest anyone without proof, or just because he has a criminal history. Even if he has a criminal history and he is innocent he will be allowed to go. In Manikandan’s case, he was seen standing with sharp weapons at the bus stop. Family members may claim he was innocent because they did not see him at the bus stand.”

Police personnel deployed at Central railway station said that a team nabbed students who got down from a bus with knives and handed them over to the police station. The police officer who was investigating the case said, “Many students were detained, including Manikandan, and many of his friends. But he was arrested because he was seen with the weapon.”

