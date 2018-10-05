Home Cities Chennai

Power supply to be hit at parts of Chennai on Saturday

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday in the following areas:MEPZ area: MEPZ Area, Thiruneermalai, Suburaya Nagar.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday in the following areas:MEPZ area: MEPZ Area, Thiruneermalai, Suburaya Nagar.

Valluvarkottam: Cathedral Garden Road, G.N. Chetty Road, G.K.Puram, Vidyodaya 1 Street and 2nd Cross Street, Giri Road, New Giri Road, Habibulla Road, Thirumoorthy Nagar-1st to 6th Streets, Vaithiyanathan Street, Veerabadran Street, Pudukulla Street, Josiyar Street, Nageswara Road, Mahalingapuram entire, Mahalingapuram Main Road, Puspha Nagar, Nungambakkam Lake area, Valluvarkottam High Road, Tank Bund Road, Kamarajapuram, Kajjab Colony, Kamdar Nagar, Thirumallaipilai Road, Kuppusamy Street, Habibulla Road, Sivasailam Street, Solaiappan Street, Periyar Road, Dharmapuram I and XII Street, Sarathambal Street, Part of Thirumoorthy Street, Bharathi Nagar (1st and 4th Streets), Part 6 North Usman Road, Ramakrishna Puram, Sarangapani Street, Arulambal Street, Part of GN Chetty Road, North Boag Road Main (1 Street , 2 nd , 3 Road ) Street, part of VRC Road, Police Quarters, Sundar Rao Street, Xaviour Street, Egalai (1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, Part of Anna Salai and Congress Building, Kodambakkam High Road, Porrur Somasundaram Street, Padmanaban Street, and Kanniah Street.Besides, the supply to several places in Ramapuram and Puzhal will also be affected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices