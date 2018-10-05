Power supply to be hit at parts of city on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday in the following areas:MEPZ area: MEPZ Area, Thiruneermalai, Suburaya Nagar.

Valluvarkottam: Cathedral Garden Road, G.N. Chetty Road, G.K.Puram, Vidyodaya 1 Street and 2nd Cross Street, Giri Road, New Giri Road, Habibulla Road, Thirumoorthy Nagar-1st to 6th Streets, Vaithiyanathan Street, Veerabadran Street, Pudukulla Street, Josiyar Street, Nageswara Road, Mahalingapuram entire, Mahalingapuram Main Road, Puspha Nagar, Nungambakkam Lake area, Valluvarkottam High Road, Tank Bund Road, Kamarajapuram, Kajjab Colony, Kamdar Nagar, Thirumallaipilai Road, Kuppusamy Street, Habibulla Road, Sivasailam Street, Solaiappan Street, Periyar Road, Dharmapuram I and XII Street, Sarathambal Street, Part of Thirumoorthy Street, Bharathi Nagar (1st and 4th Streets), Part 6 North Usman Road, Ramakrishna Puram, Sarangapani Street, Arulambal Street, Part of GN Chetty Road, North Boag Road Main (1 Street , 2 nd , 3 Road ) Street, part of VRC Road, Police Quarters, Sundar Rao Street, Xaviour Street, Egalai (1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, Part of Anna Salai and Congress Building, Kodambakkam High Road, Porrur Somasundaram Street, Padmanaban Street, and Kanniah Street.Besides, the supply to several places in Ramapuram and Puzhal will also be affected.