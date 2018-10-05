Home Cities Chennai

Water logging after steady rain

Steady overnight rain and intermittent spells during the day left certain parts of the city waterlogged.

Published: 05th October 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Steady overnight rain and intermittent spells during the day left certain parts of the city waterlogged. According to corporation officials, a total of 55 low-lying areas with stagnant water were identified across the 15 zones on Thursday. While 19 mm of rainfall, Chennai received in the 24-hour period did not affect traffic mobility and cause inundation, officials were quick to drain stagnated water with more rain expected over the next few days.

“Workers were pressed into service from the morning and pumps were deployed in all the 16 corporation subways,” said an official, claiming most of the stagnant water was removed by the evening. Vyasarpadi subway which is usually flooded even after short spells of rain was cleared as early as 11 am. “Pumps began draining water in the morning itself and vehicles were able to pass,” said P Dinesh, a resident. 

