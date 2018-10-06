Home Cities Chennai

Apollo docs save teacher’s eyes

When 58-year-old Lalitha, who recently met with a road accident, developed swelling, redness of the eyes and slowly began losing vision.

Lalitha met with an accident in May 2019  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When 58-year-old Lalitha, who recently met with a road accident, developed swelling, redness of the eyes and slowly began losing vision. She did not realise it was a progression of her head injury until doctors at Apollo Speciality Hospital in OMR diagnosed it as bilateral direct carotid cavernous fistula. It is an abnormal connection between the carotid artery that supplies blood to the brain and a network of veins at the back of the eye called cavernous sinus.

“The pressure inside the arteries is high, approximately 120/80 mm. But, inside the veins, it is only 0-5mm. An abnormal connection between artery and vein raises the pressure inside the veins of eyeball and brain, damaging both the organs,” said Dr Joy Varghese, senior consultant, neurosurgeon, and interventionalist at Apollo Speciality Hospitals in OMR.

Lalitha, a government school teacher in Kancheepuram, met with an accident near Hosur on May 9 in which she lost her husband and granddaughter. “After being discharged from the hospital, I developed redness and swelling in the eyes. I ignored and used eye drops. But, it did not help. I was losing vision,a nd started vomiting everything I ate. I approached the doctors and they explained my condition,” said Lalitha.
“This is a rarest of rare condition, and we performed a unique procedure in cath lab. A catheter is passed through an artery in the groin into the carotid artery. Then, platinum coils are released into the fusion. These platinum coils are designed to induce clotting of blood in the fusion segment. Retaining the flow of blood to the brain and at the same time blocking the flow through the abnormal fistula was a challenge,” said Dr Varghese.

The procedure was performed in two stages. The first stage was performed one month ago, and the second stage was performed seven days after the first stage. Lalitha regained vision; the eye movement needs to be improved. It’s a slow process, said the doctor.

