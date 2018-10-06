Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail stations get solar panel

The CMRL has already installed solar photovoltaic systems in various parts of Koyambedu elevated and underground metro stations.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has installed solar photovoltaic systems in the ancillary buildings of four underground metro stations, said a statement from the Metro Rail spokesperson on Friday. The 103 KWp rooftop system has been installed at Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East and Shenoy Nagar Metro stations. It is expected to generate around 13,800 units per month. This saves around `6,34,744 lakh per year, the statement claimed.

The CMRL has already installed solar photovoltaic systems in various parts of Koyambedu elevated and underground metro stations. “Now the installed capacity of rooftop solar power by CMRL is 1.6 MW in total. Another 6.0 MW  installation is under progress and is expected to be completed by the end of this year,” the statement said.

