Chennai Metro Water takes part in competition to end manual scavenging

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Water is participating in a national competition conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to offer technological solutions to eradicate manual scavenging.

Sathish Kumar Sadasivam, a technical officer from the ministry, who is a judge in the competition, inspected the working model of the ‘Ball Passing’ method of the Chennai Metro Water, according to a statement issued by the Metro Water on Friday.

The method involves passing a large ball through a sewer, coupled with other robotic cleaning instruments, to clear sewer drains. The ministry official commended the submission and has taken a documentary of the working along with him,” the statement said. The competition results are yet to be announced.