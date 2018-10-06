Chennai Metro Water takes part in competition to end manual scavenging
CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Water is participating in a national competition conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to offer technological solutions to eradicate manual scavenging.
Sathish Kumar Sadasivam, a technical officer from the ministry, who is a judge in the competition, inspected the working model of the ‘Ball Passing’ method of the Chennai Metro Water, according to a statement issued by the Metro Water on Friday.
The method involves passing a large ball through a sewer, coupled with other robotic cleaning instruments, to clear sewer drains. The ministry official commended the submission and has taken a documentary of the working along with him,” the statement said. The competition results are yet to be announced.