The annual Seva Mela 2018 will be held at the Lady Andal School Grounds in Chetpet today and tomorrow.

The event is open to everyone and will be held at Lady Andal grounds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The annual Seva Mela 2018 will be held at the Lady Andal School Grounds in Chetpet today and tomorrow. The two-day exhibition, organised by Chennai Mission and Confederation of Indian Organizations For Service and Advocacy (CIOSA), will be held as part of Daan Utsav celebrations and will bring social workers, volunteers, corporates, college students and interested Chennaiites together to raise money and stationery for those in need.

Eighty stalls will be set up by NGOs such as Anandam, Banyan, Ma Foi Foundation, LIFE Trust and the Madras Dyslexia Association. They will highlight their operations and current projects, and details about volunteering and donation.

CIOSA began the exhibition in 2006, and was aided by the Chennai Mission from 2014. “This exhibition is an attempt to give people a physical experience with the various NGOs in the city, and the Daan Utsav week is a great time to do this because that is when people really want to contribute for a cause. We have a project bank this year, with over 50 projects totalling to `3.5 crore, for which we have already collected `2.5 crore,” said Prasanna S, one of the organisers of the event with Chennai Mission. A Wish Tree with all the current projects has been set up for interested donors.

All donations are appreciated. Those who cannot donate in cash, can donate old books and new stationery for children. Those who donate more than `7,500 will receive a ticket for a performance by Shankar Mahadevan and a meal at a five-star hotel.

Sanroor Poonga, an annual award ceremony for locals from communities who have been working to uplift their neighbourhood, and the Volunteer Awards, an annual event to celebrate the people who work tirelessly for NGOs will be distributed today.

