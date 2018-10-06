Home Cities Chennai

Festive fashion

On the other end of the room, O Layla by designer Ritu Kumar features long, beautifully designed dresses in unique cuts and patterns.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibition was curated by Aasha Hareesh and Neha Relwani of Style Trunk Co.  Ashwin Prasath

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the damp weather and low-hanging clouds, Buva House on Khader Nawaz Khan Road glittered and shone brightly with the colour and glamour from the several stalls by national brands. Glittering cloth and sparkling jewellery were displayed across the room, offering the customer ample variety to feast on. The Festive Soiree was curated by a mother-daughter duo, Aasha Hareesh and Neha Relwani of Style Trunk Co.

On the left, Exhale, a Mumbai-based company run by 27-year-old Palak Shah, displayed t-shirts with quotes from people with mental health issues in an effort to bring more awareness towards bullying, body shaming, sexual harassment and depression. Despite the e-commerce brand being established only four months ago, the change it has brought is visible, especially during this month — Mental Health Awareness Month. “My best friend was a lot healthier when we were in school. There used to be a carving of a pig with her name written underneath on every desk. After many people shared their stories, at least two of my classmates called me up and offered to apologise to my friend. It may seem small to us, but it is a big deal for those who went through such issues,” said Palak, whose products range from `700 to `2,000.

On the other end of the room, O Layla by designer Ritu Kumar features long, beautifully designed dresses in unique cuts and patterns. After her visit to the city in April, Ritu realised the dearth in products by designer labels and thus brought her brand down from Mumbai. “All my designs are made with natural, hand-woven textiles with unique and interesting shapes and cuts. I love to travel but don’t like to have a separate wardrobe for it, so I made the fashion line for those women who can continue to wear Indian patterns and textile in places like New York and Singapore,” said Ritu, whose designs were displayed at Lakme India Fashion week, along with labels like Mayank Anand, Shraddha Nigam and Chalk Studio, which were also present at the pop-up.

First-time exhibitors like Mini Moi and Jaya’a Coture had also put up their stalls, along with several local food and beverage start-ups and home businesses like Pratz Nutletz and Habit Juice Co.The event was inaugurated by Kalpana Sonthalia, Sneha Nair, Consul of the American Consulate Lauren Lovelace, Rachna Kumar, Kavitha Modi, life coach, Nina Reddy, joint managing director of Savera Hotel and was graced by the presence of the Thai Consul-General, Krongkanit Rakcha.

What will you find

First-time exhibitors like Mini Moi and Jaya’a Coture had put up their stalls, along with several local food and beverage start-ups and home businesses like Pratz Nutletz and Habit Juice Co.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices