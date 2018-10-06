‘I want to help Odisha gamers gain spotlight’

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In real life, maybe you may not find Ranjan Kar so intimidating but you give him a PC running CS:GO and this 21-year-old will transform into a superhero encountering his enemies online. Hailing from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, Ranjan popularly known as R’J in the gaming world is a professional gamer in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“We had a PC in 2003 and I was not allowed to use it but in 2005, my sister gifted me Road Rash. It was a fun game and I was hooked onto it for quite some hours.”But how Ranjan was first introduced to CS:GO goes a long way back. “I picked it up around May 2016 after my class 12 exams. I was looking to get my hands on some online multiplayer games, and I got engrossed in it when I saw that there were opportunities for gamers to show their talent in various tournaments offline as well as online,” he says. For this CS:GO player, the ‘Gaming World’ is a break from the actual world. He says that it really helps him vent out his feelings without disturbing anyone.

Ranjan is one of the strong contenders at CS:GO tournament. The last tournament he participated was Zowie Extremesland 2018 Bhubaneswar Qualifiers, a qualifier event for the nationwide Zowie Extremesland 2018 Indian LAN Finals.

He is pursuing his Bachelor’s in Arts in English and simultaneously working part-time as Operations Consultant with Dgamerz, a start-up specialising in events and esports. He plays whenever he gets time. “I want to help Odisha gamers get spotlight and that’s what I’m trying to do with Dgamerz. They are like-minded people who believe that Odisha has a great future in the gaming sector and that is what we are aiming to prove.”