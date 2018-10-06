Home Cities Chennai

Pose, stretch and fly

Hruthika says that once she came back to the city, she found several yoga and fitness enthusiasts who either didn’t know about the technique or were enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Earlier this year, at a yoga teachers training programme at India Yoga in Mysuru, city-based yoga instructor Hruthika Charan was introduced to the world of acro yoga, a practice that weaves yoga, Thai massage and acrobatics together.

In an attempt to generate awareness about the technique and to bring this fun branch of yoga to the city, the instructor is curating a two-day workshop, headed by Bangalore-based trainers Amar Srividya and Neha Khincha, this weekend. Recalling her first brush with the technique, Hruthika says, “In June, I was at the yoga retreat center to learn Ashtanga and Hatha yoga. On International Yoga Day, we (instructors) had some free time and were out in the lawn showing what we had learnt, and were experimenting poses.” During the jamming session, Hruthika’s friend from Australia, Nina decided to show a slice of acro yoga technique. “I was in the lawn with her. She briefly told me what to do. I did as instructed, and I was off the ground and I felt like I was flying! It was thrilling and from then on, I have been hooked to it,” shares the instructor who then went on to attend an acro yoga workshop by Amar, a certified instructor. “That’s how I got acquainted with him,” she says.

Hruthika says that once she came back to the city, she found several yoga and fitness enthusiasts who either didn’t know about the technique or were enthusiastic and willing to learn. “There are always a bunch of people who complain about not having something fun to do in the city, or being bored by having to do the same activities. So, I thought why not bring in something unique that people can try!” she explains.
While there are underlying apprehensions about yoga, Hruthika says that this technique could be a good way to reap the benefits of yoga and acrobatics in a different way. “Acro yoga has a base, flyer and a spotter.

The base is the one who lies down and holds up the other person in different asanas. In the workshop, one will learn three primary roles, partner stretches and how to maintain balance as they fly,” she explains. Acro yoga is largely attributed to building trust and coordination. This will also be one of the features of the workshop. “I want to build an acro yoga community in the city. Once the participants are acquainted to the techniques and poses, we can have jamming sessions at the beach and use our creativity to tailor our own poses,”she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices