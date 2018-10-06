Shoppers loosen their purse strings at The Sari Story

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sari Story, a collection of beautiful saris from across India, debuted in the city on Friday at The Folly, at Amethyst. From linen, organza, tussar, cotton and silks, the exhibition had something for everyone — be it a formal sari for work or something more elaborate for a wedding.

The Sari Story is conceptualised and curated by Pause for a Cause, an organisation dedicated to keep Indian traditions alive. The exhibition of Indian textiles, clothing, jewellery and accessories will be held today, too.

“I know that if it is a Pause for a Cause exhibition, I have to carry money. I love their stuff and you know that if you go for one of their exhibitions, you will end up buying something,” said Shilpam Rathore. “Pause for a Cause’s work is an ode to a woman. They take every aspect into consideration and surprise us with different designers and artisans,” said Rachna Kumar.

Organised by Secure Giving in aid of Concern India Foundation, proceeds from the exhibition will support grassroots programmes in education, health and community development.