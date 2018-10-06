Home Cities Chennai

Southwest monsoon likely to reach Chennai by October 8, IMD issues red alert

The meteorological department has said the onset of the monsoon is likely on October 8 in view of the favourable conditions.  

Published: 06th October 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The meteorological department has said the onset of the monsoon is likely on October 8 in view of the favourable conditions. Already, IMD has hinted of an active NEM with the forecast of 12 per cent surplus rainfall. Compared to last year, NEM this year is arriving at least two weeks in advance.
Normally, the onset of the monsoon takes place over coastal Tamil Nadu by October 20 after the withdrawal of south-west monsoon. In 2017, due to the extended southwest monsoon activity, the withdrawal was only around October 25.

Meanwhile, on red alert, S Balachandran, Deputy director-general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said there was no need for the public to panic. Isolated spells of extreme rainfall may occur only in ghat districts.  

“For Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in and around Chennai. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 and 25 degree Celsius respectively,” Balachandran said.

Meanwhile, as per INCOIS bulletin, waves with maximum heights in the range of three to four metres have been forecast for October 6-7 off South Tamilnadu coast. Ennore became the first station in Chennai city or suburbs to breach 100 mm rainfall this year. It has clocked a whopping 130 mm of rainfall ending 8.30 am on October 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southwest monsoon IMD Chennai monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices