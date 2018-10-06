Home Cities Chennai

Truck fatally hits techie on his way back home in Chennai

A 22-year-old techie from Puzhal was killed when a heavy machinery-laden lorry hit his two-wheeler as one of its tyres burst near the Puzhal police station in the early hours on Friday.

By Express News Service

V Sabari Sivamani (22), a resident of Kavangarai in Puzhal, was working in a private company in Porur. After the night shift, he was returning home. “Around 4 am, when he was riding near the Puzhal police station, he was hit by a truck which lost control and moved zig-zag following the bursting of its back tyre. Sabari fell down on the road and the lorry ran over him, smashing his head, though he had worn a helmet,” said a traffic investigation officer. Police said the lorry was transporting heavy machinery from Rajasthan to Red Hills. The body was sent to the Stanley Government Hospital for autopsy. The Madhavaram traffic investigation police have registered a case.

90 sovereigns stolen from house
Chennai: Nearly 90 sovereign jewellery were stolen from a house at Choolaimedu on Friday. Police said Zareena Begum (47) was at Sakthi Nagar at Choolaimedu. Around 2am, she woke up on hearing some noise inside her house. She found the window near the veranda and the cupboard open.  She estimated that around 90 sovereigns had been stolen, police said.

Three involved in chain snatching held
Chennai: Three men involved in chain-snatching incidents in Thiruvallur were arrested on Thursday night. The accused were identified as Karthik and Srinath from Red Hills and a 17-year-old juvenile. Police said that based on a tip-off, the men, who were under surveillance of the intelligence personnel, were nabbed at the house of the juvenile in Periyapalayam.

