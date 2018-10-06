Up your sari quotient at this textile exhibition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to highlight the workmanship and bring the uniqueness and versatility of Indian textiles to the buyers, Crafts Council of India (CCI) organised the 33rd edition of ‘Textiles and Accessories’ at WelcomHotel on Friday.

Stylish ensembles, block printed saris, kota-jaal saris, jacquards and dramatic blouses were exhibited at the two-day event.

“We organised the event to highlight the workmanship from across India. I can confidently say that we have come a long way as the public has started recognising the textures and the techniques behind the work. It is a great platform to interact, and understand the uniqueness of each craft,” said Radha Parthasarathi, vice president, CCI.

Known for their textile innovations and love for linen, ‘Anavila’ combined signature block printing with beautiful craft techniques such as batik, jamdani and khatwa. They used cross stitch, one of the oldest needlepoint techniques, to create charming motifs.

Buyers were impressed with how each sari from ‘Swati & Sunaina’ label was packaged. They packed them in wooden boxes which included certificate of authenticity, the real silver-gold thread for testing, care instructions and a style guide sharing the design details, weavers’ name, number of days taken to weave, and fabric details. Other attractions 2 Up 2 Down’s naturally printed saris with dried leaves, Vidhi Singhania’s cotton khat saris in soft pastels, Weaver Studio’s Bengal’s narrative baluchari silks, and Label Pratham’s hand-painted pichwai on tassar blouses.

Reviving vintage embroidery

Purvi Patel, which is known for reviving the 18th and 19th Century embroidery forms, exhibited some of the most dramatic blouses. “I research with museums in India and incorporate them in my designs,” said Purvi Patel, owner of the brand.