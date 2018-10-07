Furnish details on medical seats: Madras HC to Health Ddepartment 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State Health Secretary to furnish statistics with regard to the availability of seats in self-financing medical colleges in the State and the number of students who can be accommodated by the colleges and other relevant particulars, so as to enable the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Union Health Ministry to pass appropriate orders by increasing the intake of students in those institutions.

Justice S S Sundar gave the directive when a writ petition from second-year students of the defunct Ponnaiah Ramajayam Institute of Medical Sciences at Manamainallur in Kancheepuram district came up for further hearing on Friday last.

When the matter came up, the government advocate produced a copy of a letter dated October 3 of the State Health Secretary addressed to MCI and Union Health Ministry suggesting that the 103 students of the defunct college may be accommodated in self-financing private medical colleges. The State had burnt its finger in the matter of accommodating 150 similarly placed students of another defunct college - Annai Medical College - in government medical colleges. It could not provide the necessary funds and other facilities to the government medical colleges, where they were accommodated, he said.

Petitioners counsel H Rajasekar and others pointed out that the October 3 letter was bereft of necessary details with regard to the vacancy position in each private medical college.

Concurring with the submission, the judge gave the directive and posted the matter for further hearing on October 12.