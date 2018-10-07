Home Cities Chennai

Madhavaram Bus Terminus all set to reduce congestion from Oct 10

The Rs 95-crore satellite bus terminus at Madhavaram, which was marred by controversies over its feasibility, will be inaugurated on October 10.

Published: 07th October 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madhavaram satellite bus terminus | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rs 95-crore satellite bus terminus at Madhavaram, which was marred by controversies over its feasibility, will be inaugurated on October 10.
The terminus, which will cater to commuters going to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and other northern region, will be inaugurated through video-conferencing on Wednesday around 3.30 pm, according to official sources.

Built in eight acres, the terminus, which was announced in 2011 by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was caught in a controversy ever since the initial feasibility report was unfavourable.
However, the positive aspect is that it will reduce congestion and help reduce travel time to destinations like Tirupati. Travelling from Koyambedu to Madhavaram takes more than 90 minutes during office hours and from here to Tirupati another two hours. With the new bus terminus being put into operation it will take only two hours, said sources.

The terminus had also drawn flak from Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) which  sought separate partition for moffusil buses and MTC bus operations.

Initially, the cost for constructing the bus terminus was worked out at Rs 32 crore. However, in 2016, the cost was revised and the terminus was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 94.16 crore.
The other major issue plaguing the terminus is buses going towards the terminus have to pass through the truck yard creating congestion for commuters.

There are also issues of water stagnation in the area and also congestion on Kolkata Highway since exit from the highway to terminus is same for the trucks as well as buses.

Meanwhile, after Express exposed leakage of water at the building, officials instead of grouting had put concrete which could affect the longevity of the terminus. The building also has suffered cracks even before being inaugurated putting to question the quality of construction.

MTC has said the design has excluded the end-user by failing to provide requirements of passengers who come from the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhavaram Bus Terminus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices