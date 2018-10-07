Madhavaram Bus Terminus all set to reduce congestion from Oct 10

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rs 95-crore satellite bus terminus at Madhavaram, which was marred by controversies over its feasibility, will be inaugurated on October 10.

The terminus, which will cater to commuters going to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and other northern region, will be inaugurated through video-conferencing on Wednesday around 3.30 pm, according to official sources.

Built in eight acres, the terminus, which was announced in 2011 by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was caught in a controversy ever since the initial feasibility report was unfavourable.

However, the positive aspect is that it will reduce congestion and help reduce travel time to destinations like Tirupati. Travelling from Koyambedu to Madhavaram takes more than 90 minutes during office hours and from here to Tirupati another two hours. With the new bus terminus being put into operation it will take only two hours, said sources.

The terminus had also drawn flak from Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) which sought separate partition for moffusil buses and MTC bus operations.

Initially, the cost for constructing the bus terminus was worked out at Rs 32 crore. However, in 2016, the cost was revised and the terminus was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 94.16 crore.

The other major issue plaguing the terminus is buses going towards the terminus have to pass through the truck yard creating congestion for commuters.

There are also issues of water stagnation in the area and also congestion on Kolkata Highway since exit from the highway to terminus is same for the trucks as well as buses.

Meanwhile, after Express exposed leakage of water at the building, officials instead of grouting had put concrete which could affect the longevity of the terminus. The building also has suffered cracks even before being inaugurated putting to question the quality of construction.

MTC has said the design has excluded the end-user by failing to provide requirements of passengers who come from the city.