Maduravoyal to Port elevated corridor to have extra two km

Out of the total 7400 m length area for clearance of slums in the project, 3400 m has been cleared.

A view of Chennai Port (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project will now have an additional two km as per the revised detailed project report which is likely to be submitted by the National Highways  Authority of India by October 10 for finalisation.

The project cost is 2,700 crore excluding land acquisition (LA) and relief and rehabilitation (R&R).
This was disclosed during the review of the elevated link road project by Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan at Chennai Port premises on Friday.

Initially, the length of the project that got stalled for the last five years was 18.3 km. In the new alignment, the total length of the project is 20.3 km.

It is learnt that the Indian Navy and Chennai Port Trust have mutually agreed on the alignment,  especially at the land point in the port.

The naval authorities have agreed to exchange their land, housing their existing residential quarters, with Chennai Port Trust on provision of equal extent of land in order to enable the alignment of the elevated road pass through the existing naval quarters near Napier Bridge.

The Shipping Ministry has also given in-principle approval to the proposal for alienation of Chennai Port Trust land to naval authorities in lieu of taking over the navy land by Chennai Port.
The project will also have six lanes after its cross section has been upgraded from 20m to 29m as per the new Indian Road Congress manual guidelines.

Meanwhile, the project cost is `2,700 crore, excluding LA and R&R. The contribution by Chennai Port Trust towards LA and R&R is 50 per cent of the total cost of `470 crore and the remaining 50 per cent shall be borne by the State Government.  In case the cost of LA and R&R increases,  the same will be borne by the State Government.  Out of the total 7400 m length area for clearance of slums in the project, 3400 m has been cleared.

Joint Secretary (Ports) of Ministry of Shipping, Chairman of Chennai Port Trust and senior officers of NHAI, Indian Navy and state government officials and consultants were also present during the discussions.

Revised project report

  • Alignment of Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project changed by adding additional 2km
  • Revised detailed project report is likely to be submitted by NHAI by October 10 for finalisation
  • Project cost is `2700 crore, excluding LA and R&R
  • Naval authorities agree to exchange their land housing their existing residential quarters with Chennai Port Trust
  • Of the  total 7,400 m length area for clearance of slums in the project, 3,400 m has been cleared

Approval to take over Navy land
The Shipping ministry has given in-principle approval to the proposal for alienation of Chennai Port Trust land to naval authorities in lieu of taking over the navy land by Chennai Port. Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan directed that the process of LA and R &R should be completed within the timeline decided at the meeting.  He also said the progress of the works will be reviewed periodically to ensure that the project is completed early.

