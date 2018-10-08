Daan Utsav's two-day Seva Mela ends on a high note

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-day Seva Mela that was held as part of Daan Utsav at the Lady Andal school grounds ended on Sunday. The event saw participation from nearly 100 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the state with 85+ stalls showcasing their work and products.

“This is a unique opportunity for us as we get to interact with the public and corporates to make them aware of the work we do,” said a member of an NGO, who did not wish to be named. “The fact that so many people stopped by, learned what we do and some even offered to volunteer is a big deal for us. It’s an incredible platform and every NGO here realises that.”

One of the highlights of the event, apart from the numerous stalls, was the wish tree that was installed on the sidelines of the mela. Visitors could go, take a look at the wishes written on small placards and suspended from the branches of the tree, and choose whichever one they wanted to fulfil.

“I brought my daughter along so she could see the wishes that children had asked for and could realise that she is fortunate to have access to so many things that are a luxury for others,” said A Lakshmi. “She chose to fulfil four wishes — pencil box, crayons, lunch box and water bottle for children. These events help to make children understand the importance of giving and sharing.”

The carnival-cum-exhibition is an initiative under Daan Utsav week (earlier called Joy of Giving week), which is considered the ‘festival of giving’ and goes on from October 2 to October 8. The objective is to build a bridge between society and social causes that need attention through interactive and fun sessions.

“The secret to good living is giving,” said M Mahadevan, chairman of Oriental Cuisines, one of the principal organisers of the Seva Mela. “We started Seva Mela with just 38 NGOs and Rs 83 lakh. Today, we are looking to collect over Rs 7 crore for 98 NGOs. With each year, we have grown and changed. We changed the venue from Chennai Trade Centre to the Lady Andal school grounds, as it is more convenient and accessible.”