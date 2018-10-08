Doctors get Dr KV Thiruvengadam Award for selfless service 

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 100 Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Madras East cheered in Crowne Plaza where three doctors were awarded the Dr KV Thiruvengadam Award 2018-19 on Sunday. In 1986, Dr Ravi Kannan left his cushy job and moved to Cachar in Assam to start the Cachar Cancer Hospital. By 2006, he opened the first radiation unit and two years later, the first nurse joined his team.

The hospital now has 100 beds, 200 employees and 102 nurses. While receiving the award, he said, “I am accepting this award on behalf of my team. I am merely the face of the team. Everyone counts to make a difference.”Similarly, Madurai-based doctor couple Dr Gopi Nallaiyan and Dr Hemapriya M were awarded for their contribution to children’s health, especially towards those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In 2014, Dr Nallaiyan received an award from the CM of Chattisgarh, Raman Singh, for the highest number of cardiac surgeries, with proficiency in operative and post-operative care, while Dr Hemapriya, the founder and editor of My Little Moppet, was awarded for her contribution to the post-maternal care and advice for young mothers, and her contribution to child nutrition.

The chief guest for the event, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr B M Hegde, gave the recipients their awards and a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh each. The cardiologist also stressed the importance of government backing ayurvedic medicines and practices, all while keeping the audience in rapt attention with jokes and anecdotes. President of the Rotary Club of Madras East, RM Narayanan and Dr Selvaraj, executive director of Kauvery Hospital were also present at the event.