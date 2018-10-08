Home Cities Chennai

Dredging orders issued as silt shrinks Cholavaram reservoir’s capacity by 50 per cent

Since the reservoirs were built in the 1800s, this is the first time they will be desilted, officials said. 

Published: 08th October 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Cholavaram reservoir (File | EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The original storage capacity of four major reservoirs, which are the city’s primary source of drinking water, has been reduced considerably due to silt accumulation in the bed over the years. To improve the existing condition of the reservoirs and to restore their built-in capacity, the State government has passed an order to first begin desilting of Cholavaram tank and has allocated Rs 5.25 crores for maintenance works. Since the reservoirs were built in the 1800s, this is the first time they will be desilted, officials said. 

According to data accessed by Express, the total capacity of Cholavaram reservoir has been reduced by 50 per cent. While it was initially built to hold 1081 mcft, due to silt accumulation its capacity has shrunk and it can store only 544 mcft now.

The project which was supposed to commence by May 2018 has been delayed due to tender processing and will begin once the Northeast monsoon ends by January, said officials from Water Resource Department, which is spearheading the project. “The tender has been floated and once the price order for the tender is finalised and other pre-qualifications are met, Chovalaram tank will be desilted in the next three months,” the official added.

The detailed project report was submitted to government six months ago and will be carried out in a phased manner, officials said. “It will take close to three to five years to completely desilt all four reservoirs because in a year we can carry out the work only during five months. Only when the water levels are relatively lower, we can remove silt from its bed.

Our target is to remove silt for 20 days in a month when the bed is partially dry,” said an official. “Based on the extent of repair in each tank, funds for civil work will be sanctioned which might vary from Rs 3-8 crore. We were informed that in two weeks, a GO sanctioning funds for other three reservoirs will be passed.”  The project will bring around Rs 640 crores to the State as builders can purchase desilted sand from the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cholavaram reservoir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife