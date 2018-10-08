MOP Vaishnav College conducts National Summit on U-Commerce

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Technology is still catching up in healthcare when compared to other fields because we are dealing with lives here,” said Sameer Mehta, director-CEO of Dr Mehta Hospitals at a panel discussion at the National Summit on U-Commerce ‘UBICOM 2018’ which was held at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Saturday.

The summit organised by the department of commerce was aimed at understanding the key trends transforming and driving U-Commerce, creating new business opportunities created by IOT, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and so on. Mehta went on to elaborate that when it comes to technology, what will lead to change is a change in behaviour (behaviour of what? who?). “When I see nurses in hospitals using electronic devices to make notes rather than using a pad, that is when we can truly say that technology has changed our behaviour,” he said.

Speaking about the rapid changes in the financial sector, TM Shyamsunder, CIO head-operations, customer service, Royal Sundaram General Insurance, said there has been a fundamental shift in the way financial transactions take place today. “People are adopting latest technologies with ease and we are expecting a data explosion in the coming years.

All this data can be used effectively to improve customer experience and efficiency. While the pace at which technological change is happening may differ from one field to another, there is no denying that the changes are occurring,” he said.

Rajeev Menon, VP and head of talent acquisition at Cognizant, said that technology is a powerful tool that can help with making informed decisions. “We are in the initial phase of digital disruption and while there are challenges in infrastructure and capability issues that need to be addressed. One of the biggest threats is data security, but with regulatory requirements coming up, we are moving to an era of data protection,” he explained.

The fourth panelist, Vanitha J, senior marketing consultant, HoloPundits, spoke about the extent to which media and technology are intertwined. “Media is getting married to technology and many clients ask us to do something that is different from regular digital and social media marketing, which has led to many brands turning to augmented reality and virtual reality.” The session was moderated by Ramakrishnan Venkataramanan, AVP of Matrimony.com and was also part of panel discussions and workshop at the event.