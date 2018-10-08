Home Cities Chennai

Mud road across Adyar river near Tambaram raises flood risk

This road poses a serious flood risk to residents of Varadharajapuram, a residential colony badly hit by 2015 floods.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The mud road across the Adyar River completely blocking flow of water. (Photo | EPS)

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With monsoon officially here, the Public Works Department is yet to remove its makeshift mud road across Adyar river near Tambaram. This road poses a serious flood risk to residents of Varadharajapuram, a residential colony badly hit by 2015 floods.

The road had been constructed to enable transport of rubble from a demolition site along the river earlier this year. However, the road remains and water continues to pass through small culverts. “These culverts cannot handle the river’s monsoon capacity and water will overflow into the residential colonies if the road is not removed,” said V Rajasekaran, president of Royappa Nagar Thiruvalluvar Residents Welfare Association, explaining that over 350 families are living in fear of flooding.

The 20-foot mounds of mud at the end of the mud road are considerable obstructions to flow of water and encourage spillage into the house of Selwyn Joe,  a resident. Even without such obstructions in 2015, the overflowing river completely inundated the ground floor. “The monsoon is almost here and the river is still blocked,” said Selwyn Joe, claiming multiple petitions had fallen on deaf ears.  

This obstruction also exposes stretches of the river which have bunds on only one side. “These parts will be the entry points of water into the residential community,” said K Sivagurunathan, a resident.

Meanwhile, a senior PWD official said: “We have decided to remove the mud from the road and place it along the bunds.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adyar river south west monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife