Power supply to be suspended tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on October 9 from 9am to 4pm in the following areas.Ambattur/Oragadam: Krishnapuram, Ram Nagar, Lenin Nagar, Kamarajapuram, Municipal Court, Tass Estate part, Thiruvenkata Nagar, Cholapuram Road Part, Cholapuram Road, C.T.H.Road, Stedford Hospital, Ambattur O.T. bus stand, Mounaswamy Madam St, Oragadam Road, Teachers colony, Municipal Office, Varadharajapuram, Post office, Ambattur Railway Station Bazaar, Sivananda Nagar, South Park St, School Street, Ambattur Market, Ramapuram, Tahsildar office.

Porur: Porur, Kundrathur Main Road, Gerugambakkam, Madhanandapuram, Karambakkam, Manapakkam, Ramapuram, Ramakrishna Nagar, R.E.Nagar, Vigneshwara Nagar, Mount-Poonamallee Road, SVS Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Chinna Porur, Arumugam Nagar New Colony, Kavia Garden Mangala Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar Extn, Ganesh Avenue, Rajeshwari Avenue, Subbaiah Nagar, Mugalivakkam Main Road, Santhosh Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Radha Nagar, Lalitha Nagar, M.R.K.Nagar, Madha Nagar, Wireless Station Road, Sathiyanarayanapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, M.S.Nagar, Bell Nagar, Vigneshwara Nagar.

Mylapore-Luz : Luz church Road, Royapettah High Road, Kutchery Road, Part of Mandaveli, C.V Raman Road, Karpagambal Nagar, CIT Colony, Desiga Road, Mundakakanni Amman Koil St, Loganathan Colony, C.P.Ramaswamy Road, Devadi St, East Abiramapuram 1st ,2nd and 3 rd St, Oliver Road, Viswesapuram, Kalvivaru St, Part of Mylapore area, Kabali Thottam, Pallakumaniam, Part of Warren Road, Part of Ranga Road.

Taramani: Parts of Taramani, Perungudi, Kandanchavadi and Nehru Nagar, Velachery 100 feet Road one part (Baby Nagar), Kamaraj Nagar, Telephone Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, CBI colony, Kallukuttai, KPK Nagar.

Tambaram: MES Road, 1,2,3 rd cross st, Ganapathipuram, North St, Sharma St, Sudhanandha Bharathi St, Parni Nallaiapper St, Bajanai Koil St South , West, Murugan St, Senganiamman Koil St, Mothilal Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar.Perungalathur: Rajamanickam St, Pothur St, Thiruvallur St, Pothur Nagar, Selva Vinayakar Koil St, Erraikutty St, Veerappan St, Javakarial St, Kambar St, Arunakrinathar St, Tirupur Kumaran St, Sathiyamoorthy St.