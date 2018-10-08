Home Cities Chennai

Rangarajapuram Sky Yoga Trust: 30 years of yoga and service

The Sky Yoga programme was started by Thathuvagnani Vethathiri Maharishi.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga

Image for representational purpose for Yoga.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rangarajapuram Sky Yoga Trust, a registered community service and yoga centre celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday at Sreenath Hall in West Mambalam. “Sky Yoga has benefited lakhs of people in the last three decades. We have over 400 branches in Tamil Nadu, and this particular centre has completed 30 years. We hope to reach out to more people and spread awareness about the programme,” said K Perumal, director, Vision Academy, the education wing of Sky Yoga. 

The Sky Yoga programme was started by Thathuvagnani Vethathiri Maharishi. “He was a great visionary. The basic concept of this programme is world peace, and we believe that it can be attained only when we focus on ourselves at an individual level. Change should start from the root,” he said.

‘Mana Vala Kalai’ yoga, ‘Kaya kalpa’ yoga, meditation and introspection are the key concepts of the Sky system. “If everyone does these exercises for about an hour every day, anyone can live for hundred years without diseases. They are simplified and modified for people of different age groups and lifestyles. We also take our programmes to the rural population to make them lead a better and healthier life,” he shared.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the trust released a book on Thirumanthiramum Vethathiriyamum Kaatum Kalvi Sindhanaigalum Vazhviyal Sindhanaigalum, compiled by G Jayaraman, managing trustee. “The articles in the book have been written by teachers who work here, and they all delve deep into the concepts of Sky Yoga,” shared Perumal. A simplified Kundalini yoga conference and discussion were also curated.

