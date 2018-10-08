Home Cities Chennai

Thirteen cell phone snatchers arrested in Chennai in one night

Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, four boys who tried to snatch mobile phones from two police personnel were arrested at Thirumullaivoyal.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirteen mobile phone snatchers were arrested in three different incidents on Saturday night.
Around 9.30 pm on Saturday, L Dinesh (19), a first-year BA student of Nerkundram was on his way to meet his friend at Mettukuppam. Two men on a bike put a knife to his throat and robbed him of Rs 14,000 worth mobile phone. He alerted police and the duo were nabbed at Maduravoyal at around 10.30 pm. The two were on their way after snatching a mobile phone from a vendor. 

The men were identified as S Gnanaprakash (20) from Nerkundram and K Manikandan (24) from Maduravoyal. Koyambedu police registered a case and arrested them. “Five men were standing in a suspicious manner near Thiruverkadu police station. During enquiry, it was found that the men were on their way after snatching mobile phones around Thiruverkadu and Ayapakkam. We arrested them and recovered three mobile phones from them,” said a police officer.

The five were identified as M Nandakumar (23) from Koladi, S Manikandan (18), A Pradeep Raj (20), S Babu (19) and R Gokul Bharath (19) from Thiruverkadu. Thiruverkadu police registered a case and further investigation is on. Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, four boys who tried to snatch mobile phones from two police personnel were arrested at Thirumullaivoyal. Police seized two phones from them.

“Based on an information, we arrested two men from Tondiarpet and seized six mobile phones from them. The duo were involved in a series of cell phone snatchings in the area,” said a police officer from Washermenpet police station. The duo were identified as S Surya (20) and R Balaji (20). Police seized six mobile phones from them. The arrested were later remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife