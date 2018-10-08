Thirteen cell phone snatchers arrested in Chennai in one night

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirteen mobile phone snatchers were arrested in three different incidents on Saturday night.

Around 9.30 pm on Saturday, L Dinesh (19), a first-year BA student of Nerkundram was on his way to meet his friend at Mettukuppam. Two men on a bike put a knife to his throat and robbed him of Rs 14,000 worth mobile phone. He alerted police and the duo were nabbed at Maduravoyal at around 10.30 pm. The two were on their way after snatching a mobile phone from a vendor.

The men were identified as S Gnanaprakash (20) from Nerkundram and K Manikandan (24) from Maduravoyal. Koyambedu police registered a case and arrested them. “Five men were standing in a suspicious manner near Thiruverkadu police station. During enquiry, it was found that the men were on their way after snatching mobile phones around Thiruverkadu and Ayapakkam. We arrested them and recovered three mobile phones from them,” said a police officer.

The five were identified as M Nandakumar (23) from Koladi, S Manikandan (18), A Pradeep Raj (20), S Babu (19) and R Gokul Bharath (19) from Thiruverkadu. Thiruverkadu police registered a case and further investigation is on. Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, four boys who tried to snatch mobile phones from two police personnel were arrested at Thirumullaivoyal. Police seized two phones from them.

“Based on an information, we arrested two men from Tondiarpet and seized six mobile phones from them. The duo were involved in a series of cell phone snatchings in the area,” said a police officer from Washermenpet police station. The duo were identified as S Surya (20) and R Balaji (20). Police seized six mobile phones from them. The arrested were later remanded to judicial custody.