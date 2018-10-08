TieCON awards boost hard work of homegrown entrepreneurs 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homegrown entrepreneurs and thought leaders with inspiring stories of disruption and transformation were recognised at TiECON Chennai 2018 Awards on Friday. The winners were from fields like food, education, e-commerce and apparel.

The function marked the 11th edition of the entrepreneurship awards and it had many industry stalwarts including Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty, V Shankar (president, TiE Chennai), Bobby Bedi of Kaleidoscope Entertainment and Lakshmi Narayanan (former president, TiE Chennai and former vice-chairman, Cognizant Technology Solutions).

Speaking on the theme of this year, V Shankar said, “This conference will provide a platform to successful entrepreneurs so that they can share their success mantras and network with individuals interested in entrepreneurship and also find prospective business partners.”This year’s lifetime achievement award was presented to Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala of IIT Madras for his role in setting up the IIT Madras Research Park and mentoring new generations of startups for over three decades.

“Initially, I was disappointed that the Indian industry and academics don’t work together. I somehow wanted to link them and get products out of it. Also, I feel one of the best ways to develop the country is by developing technology and entrepreneurship,” said Jhunjhunwala.

Other winners included Pickyourtrail, an online customised holiday platform (Startup of the Year), CreditMantri, an online credit management service provider (Growth Story of the Year), Chennai-based Aspire Systems, an IT consulting company (Sustaining Enterprise of the Year), Suxus Menswear (Hidden Gem), The Banyan (Best Social Enterprise Award), and Saravanan Sundaramoorthy (Founder & CEO, Edsix BrainLab for Associate Member of the Year).

TiE Chennai focusses on inspiring, educating and mentoring entrepreneurs through regular events and tries to bridge the gap between various stakeholders. TiECON Chennai, the chapter’s flagship event, is the largest conference of its kind in the state.

Long list of success

This year’s lifetime achievement award was presented to Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala of IIT Madras for his role in setting up the IIT Madras Research Park and mentoring new generations of start-ups for over three decades. He said he wanted to link Indian industry and academics.