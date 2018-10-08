Home Cities Chennai

Unable to breastfeed, mother murders infant in Velachery

The woman killed the child, as she developed unbearable pain during breast feeding, police said.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a couple of Velachery lodged a complaint about their 35-day infant missing, police recovered the body and arrested the mother who allegedly murdered the child. The woman killed the child, as she developed unbearable pain during breast feeding, police said. Police said Venkanna (30) and his wife Uma (27) of Andhra Pradesh, who had migrated to Chennai looking for a job five years ago. 

Venkanna was employed at a supermarket, while the woman was working at a clothing store. On Saturday, the two lodged a complaint at Velachery police station, alleging that the infant who was sleeping with them went missing. As they had kept the door open for ventilation, someone could have stolen the baby, she said. Police grew suspicious as the woman gave contradictory statements. 

Preliminary investigation with a neighbour revealed that a woman, wearing a nightie, was carrying the child at 4 am. Police also got a hint that she appeared to be the infant’s mother. During enquiry, Uma is said to have told police that she killed the child as she was not able to breastfeed it. She took the sleeping child at 4 am on Saturday and threw it in Velachery lake. The child’s body was fished out, police said. Uma had been booked on charges of murder and was arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife