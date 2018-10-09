1,000 Chennaiites participate in the fifth edition of Tour de Rotary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The morning rain on Sunday did not deter over 1,000 city residents from participating in the 5th edition of ‘Tour de Rotary’ which was organised by the Rotary Club of Madras Midtown (RCMM) in commemoration of the Rotary Institute 2018, a conference of Rotary leaders of South Asia.

Actor Sarath Kumar and the Rotary International President Barry Rassin flagged off the cycle rally aimed at promoting road safety and a clean environment. “It was heartening to see so many people come out on a rainy day to participate in the rally,” said Rotarian Usha Kumar. “We had an active participation from Rotaractors, who was helping with the voluntary work as well.

Their involvement this time was huge. I was very happy to see the turnout.” The 10-km rally began at 6 am from The Leela Palace and went on till Besant Nagar beach, while the 50-km rally originated at the same spot and involved cycling to Padur and back. Rotary leaders from across India, Rotarians and Rotaractors were among those who took part. The ‘Peace on Roads’ project, towards improving road safety was initiated during the event. “Rotary is planning to implement various projects to improve Road Travel Conditions and Safety in Chennai.

The cyclathon is the first in the series of projects that will be followed by the release of an upcoming road safety awareness video by actor Sarath Kumar and adoption of roads of high fatal accident incidents in Chennai to make it accident-free,” said a press statement from Rotary.

Sarath Kumar expressed the importance of safety precautions, better roads by the government and more cycling lanes to reduce road accidents in Tamil Nadu. Barry Rassin spoke about how Rotary along with the youth power of the Rotaractors will help bring success to the ‘Peace on Roads’ project. Basker C, Rotary International director, Babu Peram, district governor RI Dist 3232, D Narayanan, president, and Ambalavanan, chairman of the event were also present.