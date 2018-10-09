A ‘Friend’ in deed

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Silksmitha M, a graduate in Commerce had cleared the first round of Chartered Accountancy course, but she couldn’t find a job based on her qualification. She was refused to be employed because of one reason — Smitha is a transgender. Left with no other alternative, she was coerced into begging and prostitution for survival. Sakkhi, an NGO, is focussed on the rehabilitation and employment of the trans community in the city and state. Founded in 2016 by Balaji S with the help of his two friends, Sakkhi has helped in finding employment for 50-odd trans people in various sectors of management, accounts, and administration.

“When I was travelling on the Salem highway in 2015, a transwoman knocked on my car window and asked for money. When I asked her why she couldn’t find a job, she told ‘Find me a place which hires transgenders then I’ll work’. This incident prodded me to start Sakkhi,” said Balaji, who runs an HR and financial analytics firm. When the members of the trans community are first brought in, they are counselled and assigned skill-based training, according to their talents.

They are also given a stipend of Rs 10,000 by the NGO during the training period, said Mercy Rai, a full-time employee at Sakkhi. “As I’m a transwoman, others believe me when I tell them about Sakkhi and how their lives can be changed drastically.

Over a month’s time, 12 people have joined Sakkhi and we have collected details of 150 more transwomen who wish to join our NGO,” said Mercy, a nurse, who had to quit her job at a hospital because of the hostile work environment. Sakkhi has provided more than just employment for us said R Shivani, a hotel management graduate who joined Sakkhi a year ago. “It is difficult for us to mingle normally with the rest of the society. How long can we pretend to be someone else? The 13 others at Sakkhi are my family. I don’t have to lie or hide.

Along with this, I get to save money as well by being part of a dignified profession. My parents now feel bad for ostracising me,” she said. “Sakkhi helped in bringing out talents that we thought we never possessed,” added Kushboo N, who makes 50 Diwali gift boxes a day along with the others. The NGO, which also runs a home called Sakkhi Illam at Ekkaduthangal for destitute transwomen, has sought permission from the Corporation to set up 25 food stalls which will be run by members of Sakkhi. “Contributions and donations from corporates can help us in rehabilitating more such transwomen,” said Balaji.