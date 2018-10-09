Home Cities Chennai

CBI re-registers cases pertaining to May 22 violence

The investigation is entrusted to R Ravi, Deputy Superintendent of CBI, Special Crime Branch, Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday re-registered all cases pertaining to violence during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, including the police firing that killed 13 persons,  as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The FIR, which was filed in compliance with the High Court order, has taken up the case registered in the SIPCOT police station where B Sekar, Special Deputy Tahsildar (Election), Collector Office, Thoothkudi has given the complaint justifying the shooting order given by him in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed in the police firing.

“As directed by the High Court of Madras at Madurai Bench, the entire issue relating to police firing incident and related issues will be investigated,” the FIR filed by the CBI said.The Madras High Court in August directed that all FIRs registered in connection with the events of May 22, the 100th day of the protests, and related in any manner to the anti-Sterlite protests at Thoothukudi be transferred to the CBI. 

The Bench, comprising Justices C T Selvam and A M Basheer Ahamed, said the police firing had been ordered by one who was not a jurisdictional executive magistrate and admittedly “on his assuming powers which he did not possess.”The bench had directed the CBI Director to appoint a special team for the investigation and ordered it to complete the investigation in four months.

The investigation is entrusted to R Ravi, Deputy Superintendent of CBI, Special Crime Branch, Chennai.The CBI has also filed the First Information Report (FIR) against persons belonging to 20 organisations for suspected offence of rioting; rioting armed with deadly weapon; disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant; voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons; voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty; assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty; house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life; attempt to murder; mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc and criminal intimidation.

High Court order
